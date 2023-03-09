Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ UC Irvine

Regular Season Records: Cal State Bakersfield 11-21; UC Irvine 22-10

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the UC Irvine Anteaters since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Roadrunners and UC Irvine are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. Neither Cal State Bakersfield nor UC Irvine could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Cal State Bakersfield earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northridge Matadors, sneaking past 51-47. The top scorer for Cal State Bakersfield was guard Antavion Collum (16 points).

The Anteaters are hoping for another win. They walked away with a 52-44 victory over the Roadrunners on Saturday.

Cal State Bakersfield have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal State Bakersfield has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UC Irvine's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 12th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine have won five out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.