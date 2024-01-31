Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Baylor 14-5, UCF 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the UCF Knights and the Baylor Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Addition Financial Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Knights came up short against the Bearcats and fell 68-57. UCF has struggled against Cincinnati recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marchelus Avery, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. Jaylin Sellers was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against TCU on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Horned Frogs by a score of 105-102. It was the first time this season that Baylor let down their fans at home.

Baylor's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Yves Missi, who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds, and RayJ Dennis who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Bears, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.