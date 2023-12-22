Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UCF and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UCF is up 26-24 over Florida A&M.

With four games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for UCF, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Florida A&M. Maybe UCF will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-7, UCF 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCF. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Addition Financial Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

UCF has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 23 points or more this season. They blew past the Black Bears 74-51. With UCF ahead 41-18 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UCF's win on Monday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darius Johnson, who scored 16 points. Marchelus Avery was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Florida A&M and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Cyclones on the road and fell 96-58. Florida A&M was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Despite the defeat, Florida A&M had strong showings from Keith Lamar, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists, and Morrell Schramm, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Rattlers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-7.

Odds

UCF is a big 24.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.