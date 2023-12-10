Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Ole Miss 8-0, UCF 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

What to Know

The UCF Knights' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UCF has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 23 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 94-52 win over the Dolphins. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as UCF did.

Thierno Sylla was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Marchelus Avery, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 77-68 win over the Mountaineers.

Matthew Murrell and Jaylen Murray were among the main playmakers for Ole Miss as the former scored 24 points and the latter scored 26 points along with 6 assists. Murray continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for the Rebels, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 8-0 record.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

UCF was able to grind out a solid win over Ole Miss in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 72-61. Will UCF repeat their success, or does Ole Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.