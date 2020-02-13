UCF vs. Wichita State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UCF vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State @ UCF
Current Records: Wichita State 17-6; UCF 13-10
What to Know
The UCF Knights are 0-4 against the Wichita State Shockers since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. UCF and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. While the odds are definitely not in UCF's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
UCF was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday, winning 83-75. Guard Darin Green Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for the Knights, shooting 6-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 26 points.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 76-43, which was the final score in Wichita State's tilt against the Houston Cougars on Sunday.
UCF's win brought them up to 13-10 while Wichita State's defeat pulled them down to 17-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCF ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. But the Shockers enter the matchup with 7.4 steals per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Shockers are a 3-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 133
Series History
Wichita State have won all of the games they've played against UCF in the last six years.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Wichita State 87 vs. UCF 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 67
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 71
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. UCF 62
-
