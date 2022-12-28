Who's Playing

Wichita State @ UCF

Current Records: Wichita State 7-5; UCF 9-3

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the UCF Knights are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Shockers winning the first 84-79 at home and UCF taking the second 71-66.

Wichita State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Southern Tigers last week, winning 65-56. The top scorer for Wichita State was guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (18 points).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for UCF in a 73-58 win over the Stetson Hatters last Wednesday. UCF's guard Darius Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten assists.

Wichita State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Shockers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The wins brought Wichita State up to 7-5 and the Knights to 9-3. Wichita State is 2-4 after wins this season, UCF 6-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wichita State have won eight out of their last nine games against UCF.