Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UCLA after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Washington. UCLA took a big hit to their ego on Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If UCLA keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, Washington will have to make due with a 10-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Washington 10-6, UCLA 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

UCLA will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 57 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

UCLA's 27-4 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. There's no need to mince words: the Bruins lost to the Utes on Thursday, and the Bruins lost bad. The score wound up at 90-44. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCLA has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UCLA struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Utah racked up 21 assists.

Meanwhile, the Huskies strolled past the Sun Devils with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 82-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Washington.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 24 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Keion Brooks Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

The Bruins have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-6.

UCLA beat Washington 70-61 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will UCLA repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a slight 1-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Huskies slightly, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.