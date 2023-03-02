The No. 4 UCLA Bruins will try to sweep their season series with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night. UCLA picked up a 74-62 win at Arizona State on Jan. 19 in the first meeting between these teams. The Bruins clinched their first regular-season title since 2012-13 when they beat Colorado on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 11.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134.

UCLA vs. Arizona State spread: UCLA -11.5

UCLA vs. Arizona State over/under: 134 points

UCLA vs. Arizona State money line: UCLA -700, Arizona State +500

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA brings a perfect 15-0 home record into this game, clinching the Pac-12 regular-season title with a comeback win at Colorado on Sunday. The Bruins held the Buffaloes without a field goal for the final 4:11 of the game, clinching their first conference title since 2012-13. They dominated Arizona State down the stretch in the first meeting between these teams, outscoring the Sun Devils 44-27 in the second half.

Senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, scoring at least 17 points in five straight games. Junior guard Jaylen Clark is averaging 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds, while senior guard Tyger Campbell is chipping in 12.5 points and 4.7 assists. UCLA has won nine of its last 10 home games against Arizona State, which has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games.

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has played itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation with a late-season surge, winning four of its last five games. The Sun Devils recorded their biggest win of the season on Saturday, as Desmond Cambridge Jr. drilled a half-court buzzer-beater to take down then-No. 7 Arizona. They trailed by 10 points with 6:30 remaining, but they outscored the Wildcats 21-10 after that point.

The Sun Devils gave up a second-half lead in the first meeting with UCLA, so they will be trying to avenge that loss on Thursday night. Cambridge Jr. leads Arizona State with 13.9 points per game, while DJ Horne (11.8), Frankie Collins (10.4) and Devan Cambridge (10.2) are each scoring in double figures as well. UCLA already clinched the regular-season title, so the Sun Devils should be the more motivated team in this matchup.

