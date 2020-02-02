UCLA vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ UCLA

Current Records: Utah 12-8; UCLA 11-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes will face off at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, UCLA has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last week, UCLA narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Colorado Buffaloes 72-68. Guard Chris Smith took over for the Bruins, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 56-52 to the Southern California Trojans last Thursday. Utah got a solid performance out of forward Riley Battin, who had ten points along with nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

UCLA's win brought them up to 11-10 while the Utes' defeat pulled them down to 12-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the matchup with seven steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But Utah comes into the game boasting the 23rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bruins are a 4-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last six games against UCLA.