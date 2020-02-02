UCLA vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCLA vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ UCLA
Current Records: Utah 12-8; UCLA 11-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes will face off at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, UCLA has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, UCLA narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Colorado Buffaloes 72-68. Guard Chris Smith took over for the Bruins, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 56-52 to the Southern California Trojans last Thursday. Utah got a solid performance out of forward Riley Battin, who had ten points along with nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
UCLA's win brought them up to 11-10 while the Utes' defeat pulled them down to 12-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the matchup with seven steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But Utah comes into the game boasting the 23rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bruins are a 4-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Utah have won four out of their last six games against UCLA.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Utah 92 vs. UCLA 81
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 93 vs. UCLA 92
- Feb 22, 2018 - Utah 84 vs. UCLA 78
- Jan 11, 2018 - UCLA 83 vs. Utah 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - UCLA 83 vs. Utah 82
- Feb 18, 2016 - Utah 75 vs. UCLA 73
