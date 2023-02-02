The No. 9 UCLA Bruins will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday night. UCLA had won 14 consecutive games, but it is now coming off back-to-back losses against Arizona and USC. Washington has lost two of its last three games, falling to Arizona in a 95-72 blowout last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 17.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.

UCLA vs. Washington spread: UCLA -17.5

UCLA vs. Washington over/under: 136 points

UCLA vs. Washington money line: UCLA -2000, Washington +1050

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has already blown out Washington once this season, crushing the Huskies in a 74-49 final on New Year's Day. The Bruins hit 9 of 23 3-point attempts and held Washington to a 19 of 55 mark from the floor. They used a 12-0 run early in the first half to take a 17-6 lead and never trailed again, as freshman Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points.

Washington has not proven that it can compete with the top teams in the conference, losing to Utah by 25 points three games ago before losing to Arizona by 23 points last Saturday. The Huskies are 1-9 in their last 10 road games and are winless in their last seven games against the Bruins. UCLA has covered the spread at an 8-3 clip in the last 11 head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Why Washington can cover

Despite its blowout losses against Utah and Arizona, Washington has won four of its last six games outright. The Huskies were 9-point underdogs in their win over Colorado, and they were 2.5-point underdogs in their win over Arizona State. They are used to playing in this role, which could give them an edge against a UCLA team that is coming off two disappointing losses.

The Bruins are not on a roll like they were when these teams squared off last month, as their last two games have resulted in losses to Arizona and USC. They have not played since their 77-64 setback at USC last Thursday, so rust could be a factor in this game. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. leads Washington with 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, scoring at least 22 points in four of his last five outings.

