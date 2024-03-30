Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Illinois 29-8, UConn 34-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 6:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 6:09 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TBS

What to Know

A Elite Eight matchup is on tap on Saturday as the UConn Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini will duke it out at 6:09 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Huskies sitting on ten straight victories and the Fighting Illini on seven.

UConn put the finishing touches on their 17th blowout victory of the season on Thursday. They steamrolled past San Diego State 82-52 on the road.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Spencer led the charge by scoring 18 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Tristen Newton, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Illinois proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 26) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged Iowa State out 72-69. The team ran away with 51 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

Terrence Shannon Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points along with five rebounds and three steals. His evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Coleman Hawkins, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

UConn has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 24 of their last 25 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-3 record this season. As for Illinois, their victory bumped their record up to 29-8.