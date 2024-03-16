The defending national champion and top-seeded UConn Huskies will look to win the 2024 Big East Tournament championship when they face the third-seeded and defending tournament champion Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday. The Golden Eagles (25-8, 14-6 Big East), who are looking to win back-to-back Big East Tournament titles since Villanova won three in a row from 2017 to 2019, have won three in a row, including a 79-68 victory over Providence in Friday's semifinals. The Huskies (30-3, 18-2 Big East), who have won six in a row, defeated fifth-seeded St. John's 95-90 on Friday. UConn won both regular-season meetings with Marquette, posting an 81-53 home win on Feb. 17 and a 74-67 victory in Milwaukee on March 6.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 10-8, including seven of the last nine meetings. The Huskies are 9-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 141. Before making any UConn vs. Marquette picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Marquette vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Marquette spread: UConn -9

UConn vs. Marquette over/under: 141 points

UConn vs. Marquette money line: UConn -420, Marquette +326

MU: The Golden Eagles are 4-1 on neutral courts this year

CONN: The Huskies are 5-0 on neutral courts in 2023-24

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton was on fire in Friday's win over St. John's. The fifth-year player poured in 25 points, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing six rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last nine games, including registering a triple-double in a 78-54 win over Villanova on Feb. 24. In that game, he scored 10 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished off 10 assists. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and one steal.

Senior guard Cam Spencer was also dominant in the win over St. John's. He finished with 20 points, nine assists and four rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring in four consecutive games, including a 17-point, eight-rebound, six-assist and three-steal performance in a 74-67 win at Marquette on March 6. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes.

Why Marquette can cover

Junior guard Kam Jones has been red hot of late, reaching double-figure scoring in each of the past 12 games, including four games with 30 or more during that stretch. In Friday's semifinal win over Providence, Jones poured in 23 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. He also had three steals. In last Saturday's regular season-ending 86-80 win at Xavier, he poured in 30 points, while adding nine assists and five rebounds. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes.

Senior forward Oso Ighodaro has also helped carry the Golden Eagles offense, scoring 20 points, while adding three assists and three rebounds against Providence on Friday. He scored 24 points and added five rebounds, three assists and three blocks at Xavier on March 9. In 31 games, all starts, Ighodaro is averaging 14 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and one steal in 32.1 minutes. He has scored 10 or more points 25 times this season and has registered four double-doubles.

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 154 points.

