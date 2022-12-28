The Villanova Wildcats and the No. 2 Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the XL Center. The Huskies are 13-0 overall and 8-0 at home, while Villanova is 7-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. It's Dan Hurley's fifth season at the helm for the Huskies and UConn is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Meanwhile, Villanova is in its first season under Kyle Neptune after Jay Wright led the program for 20 years.

UConn vs. Villanova spread: UConn -12

UConn vs. Villanova over/under: 136.5 points

UConn vs. Villanova money line: UConn -800, Villanova +550

What you need to know about Connecticut

The stars were brightly shining for UConn in an 84-73 win over the Georgetown Hoyas last week. Connecticut's guard Tristen Newton was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 17 points and seven assists. The Huskies shot 49.2% from the floor in the victory and they've been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation this season.

UConn is shooting 48.6% from the floor as a team and 37.3% from the 3-point line while averaging 83.6 points per game. At the same time, the Huskies have also been strong defensively as their 58.6 points allowed per game ranks 12th nationally. Connecticut has won all 13 of its games this season by double-digits.

What you need to know about Villanova

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Villanova in a 78-63 victory over the St. John's Red Storm last Wednesday. Villanova got double-digit scoring from four players: forward Eric Dixon (18), forward Brandon Slater (16), guard Caleb Daniels (13) and guard Jordan Longino (13).

It was Villanova's fifth win in a row after an abysmal 2-5 start to the season and it appears that the roster is starting to find its rhythm under Neptune. The Wildcats have held their last three opponents to under 40.0% shooting from the floor and their last four opponents have shot 31.0% or worse from the 3-point line.

