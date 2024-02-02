Halftime Report

UMass Lowell and the Black Bears have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 33-27, UMass Lowell has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If UMass Lowell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-5 in no time. On the other hand, Maine will have to make due with a 10-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Maine 10-11, UMass Lowell 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at Costello Athletic Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

UMass Lowell unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 72-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. UMass Lowell has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 51-50 to the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Maine has scored all season.

The River Hawks' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5. As for the Black Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell against the Black Bears in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 85-54 win. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Black Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 8.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.