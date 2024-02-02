Halftime Report
UMass Lowell and the Black Bears have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 33-27, UMass Lowell has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
If UMass Lowell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-5 in no time. On the other hand, Maine will have to make due with a 10-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Maine Black Bears @ UMass Lowell River Hawks
Current Records: Maine 10-11, UMass Lowell 14-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at Costello Athletic Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
UMass Lowell unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 72-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. UMass Lowell has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the Black Bears were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 51-50 to the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Maine has scored all season.
The River Hawks' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5. As for the Black Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell against the Black Bears in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 85-54 win. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Black Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
UMass Lowell is a big 8.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 138.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Mar 04, 2023 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Maine 54
- Jan 25, 2023 - Maine 75 vs. UMass Lowell 70
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. Maine 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMass Lowell 62 vs. Maine 50
- Jan 19, 2022 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 62
- Feb 12, 2020 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 63
- Jan 15, 2020 - Maine 104 vs. UMass Lowell 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - UMass Lowell 70 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 30, 2019 - Maine 78 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 76