Sacred Heart Pioneers @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-1, UMBC 1-2

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will head out on the road to face off against the UMBC Retrievers at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, the Pioneers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Crusaders, taking the game 84-77.

Meanwhile, everything went the Retrievers' way against the Nittany Lions on Tuesday as the Retrievers made off with a 84-65 victory.

The Pioneers' win pushed their record up to 2-1, while the Retrievers' bumped their own up to the opposite: 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacred Heart have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.