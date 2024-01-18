Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNCG and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against The Citadel.

If UNCG keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, The Citadel will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: The Citadel 8-9, UNCG 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UNCG is 9-1 against The Citadel since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNCG proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Mocs with points to spare, taking the game 70-54.

Among those leading the charge was Kobe Langley, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Keyshaun Langley was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 72-71 to the Terriers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for The Citadel in their matchups with Wofford: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their loss, The Citadel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Morgan, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Morgan continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Smith, who scored 18 points.

The Spartans' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-5. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCG have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went UNCG's way against The Citadel when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as UNCG made off with a 79-59 win. Does UNCG have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UNCG is a big 11-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.