Who's Playing

UCLA @ USC

Current Records: UCLA 17-3; USC 14-6

What to Know

The USC Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 UCLA Bruins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of last year. USC and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. The Trojans are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

USC beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 77-69 on Saturday. Guard Drew Peterson and guard Boogie Ellis were among the main playmakers for USC as the former had 19 points along with eight boards and the latter had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UCLA was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Arizona Wildcats. Four players on UCLA scored in the double digits: guard Tyger Campbell (13), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12), guard Jaylen Clark (12), and forward Adem Bona (11). This also makes it four games in a row in which Jaylen Clark has had at least three steals.

The Trojans are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

USC is now 14-6 while the Bruins sit at 17-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them eighth in college basketball. As for UCLA, they come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.8.

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN2

The Bruins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5-point favorite.

Series History

USC have won ten out of their last 18 games against UCLA.