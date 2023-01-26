Who's Playing
UCLA @ USC
Current Records: UCLA 17-3; USC 14-6
What to Know
The USC Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 UCLA Bruins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of last year. USC and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. The Trojans are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
USC beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 77-69 on Saturday. Guard Drew Peterson and guard Boogie Ellis were among the main playmakers for USC as the former had 19 points along with eight boards and the latter had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, UCLA was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Arizona Wildcats. Four players on UCLA scored in the double digits: guard Tyger Campbell (13), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12), guard Jaylen Clark (12), and forward Adem Bona (11). This also makes it four games in a row in which Jaylen Clark has had at least three steals.
The Trojans are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
USC is now 14-6 while the Bruins sit at 17-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them eighth in college basketball. As for UCLA, they come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.8.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Bruins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
USC have won ten out of their last 18 games against UCLA.
- Jan 05, 2023 - UCLA 60 vs. USC 58
- Mar 11, 2022 - UCLA 69 vs. USC 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. USC 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - USC 67 vs. UCLA 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - USC 64 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 06, 2021 - USC 66 vs. UCLA 48
- Mar 07, 2020 - USC 54 vs. UCLA 52
- Jan 11, 2020 - USC 74 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 28, 2019 - UCLA 93 vs. USC 88
- Jan 19, 2019 - USC 80 vs. UCLA 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - UCLA 83 vs. USC 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. USC 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - UCLA 76 vs. USC 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - UCLA 102 vs. USC 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - USC 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Mar 09, 2016 - USC 95 vs. UCLA 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - USC 80 vs. UCLA 61
- Jan 13, 2016 - USC 89 vs. UCLA 75