Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Morehead State 20-6, UT Martin 16-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT Martin will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Morehead State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UT Martin, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Skyhawks beat the Screaming Eagles 77-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Martin.

Meanwhile, Morehead State unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Trojans. Morehead State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Skyhawks' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-10. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UT Martin took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Morehead State is a 3.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.