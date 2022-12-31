Who's Playing
Morehead State @ UT Martin
Current Records: Morehead State 8-6; UT Martin 8-6
What to Know
The Morehead State Eagles are 9-2 against the UT Martin Skyhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Eagles and UT Martin will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Skyhawk Arena. Morehead State won both of their matches against UT Martin last season (76-62 and 68-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State walked away with an 83-75 victory.
Meanwhile, the Skyhawks' 2022 ended with an 88-74 loss against the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.
The Eagles' win brought them up to 8-6 while UT Martin's defeat pulled them down to an identical 8-6. Morehead State is 3-4 after wins this year, and UT Martin is 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morehead State have won nine out of their last 11 games against UT Martin.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Morehead State 68 vs. UT Martin 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - Morehead State 79 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 44
- Feb 01, 2020 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Morehead State 70 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 13, 2018 - Morehead State 71 vs. UT Martin 67
- Dec 31, 2016 - UT Martin 81 vs. Morehead State 77
- Mar 04, 2016 - UT Martin 83 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morehead State 64 vs. UT Martin 58