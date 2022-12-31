Who's Playing

Morehead State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Morehead State 8-6; UT Martin 8-6

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles are 9-2 against the UT Martin Skyhawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Eagles and UT Martin will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Skyhawk Arena. Morehead State won both of their matches against UT Martin last season (76-62 and 68-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Morehead State proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State walked away with an 83-75 victory.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks' 2022 ended with an 88-74 loss against the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.

The Eagles' win brought them up to 8-6 while UT Martin's defeat pulled them down to an identical 8-6. Morehead State is 3-4 after wins this year, and UT Martin is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won nine out of their last 11 games against UT Martin.