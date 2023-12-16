Halftime Report

San Fran. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-25 lead against Utah State.

San Fran. entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Utah State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: San Fran. 8-3, Utah State 10-1

How To Watch

What to Know

San Fran. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Utah State Aggies in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Delta Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Wednesday, the Dons narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Redhawks 62-59. San Fran. was down 24-9 with 10:01 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Fran. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Marcus Williams, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mike Sharavjamts, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State waltzed into their contest Wednesday with eight straight wins but they left with nine. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 84-82 victory over the Broncos. 84 seems to be a good number for Utah State as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Utah State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Darius Brown II, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and four steals, and Ian Martinez, who scored 28 points along with three steals. Martinez continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Dons pushed their record up to 8-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.9 points per game. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-1.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: San Fran. just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've made 52.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Fran. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Utah State is a 3.5-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.