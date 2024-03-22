The Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket features a first round game between the No. 8 seed Utah State Aggies (27-6) and the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12). The Aggies won the regular season Mountain West title in head coach Danny Sprinkle's first year on the job with an overall record of 27-6. Utah State lost to San Diego State in the semifinal round of the Mountain West tournament and entered March Madness ranked 38th in the country in NET. The Horned Frogs had an up-and-down regular season, but proved they can play with (and beat) any team in the country by notching wins over Houston and Baylor. TCU lost to Houston in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 9:55 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The latest TCU vs. Utah State odds via SportsLine consensus list the Horned Frogs as 3-point favorites. The over/under is 150.5. Before making any Utah State vs. TCU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Utah State vs. TCU spread: TCU -4

Utah State vs. TCU over/under: 150.5 points

Utah State vs. TCU money line: Utah State +152, TCU -182

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 19-14 against the spread this season.

USU: The Aggies are 14-15-2 against the spread this season.

Why Utah State can cover

Utah State finished the regular season atop the Mountain West standings. The Aggies fell to San Diego State (No. 5 seed in the East Region) in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Tournament, and Danny Sprinkle's team feels like it was disrespected by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Utah State finished the season ranked 38th in NET.

The Aggies were led by Great Osobor and Darius Brown II, who both followed Sprinkle from Montana State. Osobor was named Mountain West Player of the Year after averaging 18.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Brown averaged 12.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs are extremely athletic and capable of making some noise in the NCAA Tournament if they are knocking down shots. TCU was able to notch high quality wins over Houston, Baylor, and Oklahoma (twice) during the regular season. The Horned Frogs are led by head coach Jamie Dixon, who will be coaching in his 15th career NCAA Tournament.

The Frogs are led by the trio of Jameer Nelson Jr., Emanuel Miller, and Micah Peavy. Nelson, son of former NBA point guard Jameer Nelson Sr., averages 11.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. Miller leads the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounds (5.9), while Peavy averages 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

