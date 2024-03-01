Halftime Report

Utah fell flat on their face against the Buffaloes last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Utah has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Cardinal 46-27.

Utah came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Stanford 12-15, Utah 16-11

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

What to Know

After three games on the road, Utah is heading back home. They and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 89-65 loss at the hands of the Buffaloes. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, Utah saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Deivon Smith, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beavers. Stanford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from Maxime Raynaud, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds. Raynaud didn't help Stanford's cause all that much against the Ducks on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Brandon Angel, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Utes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-11 record this season. As for the Cardinal, their loss dropped their record down to 12-15.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Stanford.

Odds

Utah is a big 8.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Utah and Stanford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.