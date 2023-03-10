Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Utah Valley

Regular Season Records: Southern Utah 21-11; Utah Valley 25-7

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 10 at Orleans Arena in the third round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney.

Southern Utah earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They escaped with a win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. The Thunderbirds can attribute much of their success to center Jason Spurgin, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley strolled past Tarleton State with points to spare, taking the contest 72-58. Guard Trey Woodbury and guard Justin Harmon were among the main playmakers for Utah Valley as the former had 21 points in addition to seven boards and the latter had 23 points.

Southern Utah came up short against the Wolverines when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 90-83. Can the Thunderbirds avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Utah have won five out of their last six games against Utah Valley.