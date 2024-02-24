Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah Valley and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SF Austin 37-24.

Utah Valley entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will SF Austin step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: SF Austin 14-12, Utah Valley 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at UCCU Center. SF Austin is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Wolverines will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

After a 89-84 finish the last time they played, SF Austin and the Redhawks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Lumberjacks suffered a grim 69-49 defeat to the Redhawks on Thursday. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines were able to grind out a solid win over the Vaqueros on Thursday, taking the game 70-59.

The Lumberjacks dropped their record down to 14-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Wolverines, their victory bumped their record up to 12-14.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last 11 times they've played.

Odds

Utah Valley is a 4-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah Valley.