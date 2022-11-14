Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Utah

Current Records: Idaho State 1-1; Utah 2-0

What to Know

The Utah Utes will take on the Idaho State Bengals at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Utes made easy work of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this past Friday and carried off a 72-44 win. Utah got double-digit scores from four players: guard Gabe Madsen (25), forward Ben Carlson (13), center Branden Carlson (12), and guard Wilguens Jr. Exacte (10). Ben Carlson's performance made up for a slower game against the LIU Sharks last week.

Meanwhile, Idaho State simply couldn't be stopped this past Thursday, as they easily beat the Westcliff Warriors at home 97-56.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Utah up to 2-0 and Idaho State to 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Utes rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.2 on average. But the Bengals come into the matchup boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 4.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won both of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last eight years.