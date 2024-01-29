Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Duke 15-4, Va. Tech 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Va. Tech will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Va. Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Va. Tech has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday as the Hokies made off with a 91-67 win. The victory was nothing new for Va. Tech as they're now sitting on three straight.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Va. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mylyjael Poteat, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Poteat has scored all season. Lynn Kidd was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils skirted by the Tigers 72-71 on Saturday thanks to a clutch free throw from Tyrese Proctor with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Duke's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jared McCain, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Proctor, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 13-7. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

Things could have been worse for Va. Tech, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-65 loss to Duke in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Va. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Duke is a 3.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech and Duke both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.