Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-8, Vanderbilt 6-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 75-60 fall against the Gamecocks. Vanderbilt has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Vanderbilt had strong showings from Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 13 points, and Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M entered their tilt with the Volunteers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Aggies strolled past the Volunteers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 85-69.

Texas A&M can attribute much of their success to Wade Taylor IV, who scored 25 points along with seven assists, and Tyrece Radford, who scored 27 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Radford has been hot recently, having posted 22 or more points the last three times he's played. Solomon Washington was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Commodores dropped their record down to 6-17 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Aggies, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

Vanderbilt came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 87-75. Will Vanderbilt have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 9-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.