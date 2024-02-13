Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-8, Vanderbilt 6-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Memorial Gym.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 75-60 to the Gamecocks. Vanderbilt has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Vanderbilt had strong showings from Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 13 points, and Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-69 win over the Volunteers.

Texas A&M's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Wade Taylor IV, who scored 25 points along with seven assists, and Tyrece Radford, who scored 27 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Radford hasn't dropped below 22 points for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Solomon Washington, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Commodores dropped their record down to 6-17 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

Vanderbilt came up short against the Aggies in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 87-75. Will Vanderbilt have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas A&M has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.