Who's Playing

Grambling @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Grambling 5-3; Vanderbilt 5-4

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will play host again and welcome the Grambling Tigers to Memorial Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. The Commodores are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Pittsburgh Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Vanderbilt proved too difficult a challenge. Vanderbilt escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. The top scorers for Vanderbilt were forward Myles Stute (14 points), forward Liam Robbins (14 points), and guard Jordan Wright (12 points).

Meanwhile, the Incarnate Word Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling took their game at home with ease, bagging a 72-39 victory over the Cardinals.

The Commodores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Vanderbilt to 5-4 and the Tigers to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Vanderbilt and Grambling clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Commodores are a big 14-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.