Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Maine after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Vermont.
Maine came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Maine Black Bears @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: Maine 8-7, Vermont 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $128.00
What to Know
After four games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. The Vermont Catamounts and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Maine took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.
Last Tuesday, the Catamounts dodged a bullet and finished off the Bears 71-70.
Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 80-62 fall against the Golden Gophers.
Peter Filipovity put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.
The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 10-5. As for the Black Bears, they bumped their record down to 8-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 4-9 ATS record.
Odds
Vermont is a big 7.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 133.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 5 years.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. Maine 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - Vermont 66 vs. Maine 45
- Mar 01, 2022 - Vermont 75 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 29, 2022 - Vermont 81 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 17, 2021 - Vermont 88 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Vermont 65 vs. Maine 30
- Mar 07, 2020 - Vermont 61 vs. Maine 50
- Feb 05, 2020 - Vermont 77 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Vermont 59 vs. Maine 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Maine 57