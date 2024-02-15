Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: New Hamp. 14-9, Vermont 19-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vermont is 9-1 against the Wildcats since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Vermont proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Retrievers and snuck past 72-70.

New Hamp. was handed a 19-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Black Bears on Saturday. The Wildcats had just enough and edged the Black Bears out 60-57. Despite the win, that was the fewest points New Hamp. has scored all season.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 14-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Vermont against the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 80-51 win. With Vermont ahead 46-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..