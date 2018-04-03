Villanova wins NCAA championship: Jay Wright joins exclusive group with multiple titles

Wright has cemented himself as an all-time great college coach in the last three seasons

Villanova has won the 2018 NCAA Tournament, blowing past Michigan to cap one of the most dominant championship runs we've seen in the modern era. The Wildcats won each game by double digits, covered every spread and now have become just the fourth team since 1975 to win two national titles in a three-year span. 

It's the third NCAA Tournament title for Villanova as a program and the second for Jay Wright, who now joins an exclusive and prestigious list of coaches who have won multiple national championships. Wright is one of only three active coaches to make such a claim (joining Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams) and one of just 14 coaches in NCAA Tournament history to reach the promised land more than once. 

Coaches with Multiple NCAA Tournament Championships

Coach

School

NCAA Tournament titles

John Wooden

UCLA

10

Mike Krzyzewski

Duke

5

Adolph Rupp

Kentucky

4

Roy Williams

North Carolina

3

Jim Calhoun

UConn

3

Bob Knight

Indiana

3

Jay Wright

Villanova

2

Billy Donovan

Florida

2

Denny Crum

Louisville 

2

Henry Iba

Oklahoma State

2

Ed Jucker

Cincinnati 

2

Branch McCracken

Indiana

2

Dean Smith

North Carolina

2

Phil Woolpert

San Francisco

2

Note: Rick Pitino would be on this list -- as the only coach to win titles at two schools (Kentucky in 1996, Louisville in 2013) -- had the Cardinals' title not been vacated by the NCAA.

This hasn't just been NCAA Tournament success for Jay Wright and Villanova. Over the last four years, the Wildcats have totaled 136 wins to go with two national titles and three Big East Tournament titles. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

