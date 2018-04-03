Villanova wins NCAA championship: Jay Wright joins exclusive group with multiple titles

Villanova has won the 2018 NCAA Tournament, blowing past Michigan to cap one of the most dominant championship runs we've seen in the modern era. The Wildcats won each game by double digits, covered every spread and now have become just the fourth team since 1975 to win two national titles in a three-year span.

It's the third NCAA Tournament title for Villanova as a program and the second for Jay Wright, who now joins an exclusive and prestigious list of coaches who have won multiple national championships. Wright is one of only three active coaches to make such a claim (joining Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams) and one of just 14 coaches in NCAA Tournament history to reach the promised land more than once.

Coaches with Multiple NCAA Tournament Championships

Coach School NCAA Tournament titles John Wooden UCLA 10 Mike Krzyzewski Duke 5 Adolph Rupp Kentucky 4 Roy Williams North Carolina 3 Jim Calhoun UConn 3 Bob Knight Indiana 3 Jay Wright Villanova 2 Billy Donovan Florida 2 Denny Crum Louisville 2 Henry Iba Oklahoma State 2 Ed Jucker Cincinnati 2 Branch McCracken Indiana 2 Dean Smith North Carolina 2 Phil Woolpert San Francisco 2

Note: Rick Pitino would be on this list -- as the only coach to win titles at two schools (Kentucky in 1996, Louisville in 2013) -- had the Cardinals' title not been vacated by the NCAA.

This hasn't just been NCAA Tournament success for Jay Wright and Villanova. Over the last four years, the Wildcats have totaled 136 wins to go with two national titles and three Big East Tournament titles.