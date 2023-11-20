Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-2, Virginia 4-0

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Virginia has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 6:00 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 29 pointsthree times now. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Tigers 62-33 at home. That's two games straight that Virginia has won by exactly 29 points.

Ryan Dunn was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 15 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Badgers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonials on Friday, taking the game 78-68.

Wisconsin's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was John Blackwell, who scored 18 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Wahl, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Cavaliers have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.33 points. As for the Badgers, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over Wisconsin in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, winning 53-46. Will Virginia repeat their success, or does Wisconsin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Wisconsin in the last 6 years.