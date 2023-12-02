Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-3, VMI 2-6

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

What to Know

The VMI Keydets will be playing at home against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 100 points the game before, VMI faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 67-47 loss at the hands of the Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Presbyterian found out the hard way on Monday. They fell just short of the Phoenix by a score of 82-79. Presbyterian has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Keydets' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

VMI ended up a good deal behind Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, losing 72-57. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Presbyterian has won 6 out of their last 8 games against VMI.