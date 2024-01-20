Who's Playing
The Citadel Bulldogs @ VMI Keydets
Current Records: The Citadel 8-10, VMI 3-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Cameron Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.
VMI and Furman couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. It's going to take some time for the Keydets to recover from the 100-60 bruising that the Paladins dished out on Wednesday. VMI has not had much luck with Furman recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Spartans on Wednesday and fell 73-67.
The Keydets have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.
Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
VMI beat The Citadel 75-69 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will VMI repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
VMI has won 6 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 02, 2023 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 69
- Jan 21, 2023 - The Citadel 60 vs. VMI 52
- Feb 12, 2022 - The Citadel 83 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - VMI 90 vs. The Citadel 85
- Feb 20, 2021 - The Citadel 75 vs. VMI 74
- Jan 16, 2021 - VMI 110 vs. The Citadel 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 64
- Jan 18, 2020 - VMI 88 vs. The Citadel 79
- Mar 02, 2019 - VMI 81 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 26, 2019 - The Citadel 84 vs. VMI 82