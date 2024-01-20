Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: The Citadel 8-10, VMI 3-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Cameron Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.

VMI and Furman couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. It's going to take some time for the Keydets to recover from the 100-60 bruising that the Paladins dished out on Wednesday. VMI has not had much luck with Furman recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Spartans on Wednesday and fell 73-67.

The Keydets have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI beat The Citadel 75-69 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will VMI repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

VMI has won 6 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.