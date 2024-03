Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Wofford 16-14, VMI 4-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the VMI Keydets are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Cameron Hall. Wofford has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Wofford proved on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 91-69 margin over the Bulldogs. With that victory, Wofford brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 11th straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 100-58 loss at the hands of the Spartans. VMI has not had much luck with the Spartans recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 16-14. As for the Keydets, their defeat was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-26.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford skirted past the Keydets 87-85 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.