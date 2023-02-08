Who's Playing

Furman @ VMI

Current Records: Furman 19-6; VMI 6-19

What to Know

The Furman Paladins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Furman and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The Paladins should still be feeling good after a victory, while VMI will be looking to right the ship.

The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. Furman took down Wofford 80-67. Four players on Furman scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Slawson (16), forward Alex Williams (15), guard JP Pegues (13), and guard Mike Bothwell (10).

Meanwhile, the Keydets have to be aching after a bruising 80-54 defeat to the Mercer Bears this past Saturday. One thing holding VMI back was the mediocre play of guard Asher Woods, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with and eight turnovers.

Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Furman is now 19-6 while VMI sits at 6-19. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Paladins enter the contest with 82 points per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Keydets are stumbling into the game with the 42nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against VMI.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Paladins are a big 16-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Furman have won 12 out of their last 15 games against VMI.