The Wagner Seahawks will battle the Bryant University Bulldogs in the first of back-to-back Northeast Conference matchups on Wednesday. The teams were supposed to meet for a back-to-back series in January, but due to COVID-19 issues within the league, the series was moved up. Wagner (0-1) has had a hard time getting its season going and is coming off a 78-45 loss at Seton Hall on Dec. 8. Bryant (4-2), which had Monday's game against Merrimack postponed, has won two of three, including a split with St. Francis Brooklyn on Dec. 8 and 9.

Tip-off from Chace Center in Smithfield, R.I., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Wagner leads the all-time series 11-9, but the series is tied 5-5 in games played at Smithfield. The Bulldogs are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Wagner vs. Bryant odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 154. Before making any Bryant vs. Wagner picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wagner vs. Bryant. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bryant vs. Wagner:

Wagner vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -11.5

Wagner vs. Bryant over-under: 154 points

Wagner vs. Bryant money line: Wagner +550, Bryant -800

WAG: One of four NEC teams to have yet to play a conference game

BRY: Redshirt senior guard Peter Kiss has recorded 33 double-figure scoring games in his career

Why Bryant can cover



The Bulldogs became the first NEC team in the last 25 years to score 80 or more points in each of their first six games. Sophomore guard Michael Green III leads Bryant in scoring at 17.3 points per game, including a 24-point effort against Stony Brook on Saturday. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. In 32 games last season, Green averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Junior guard Chris Childs is averaging 16.2 points off the bench. Last week, he made 13-of-22 3-pointers and currently ranks 16th nationally in 3-pointers per game (3.7), 26th in 3-point percentage (53.7) and 10th in total 3-point field goals (22). His best game was a 19-point performance at St. Francis Brooklyn on Dec. 9. In that game, he hit 5-of-9 3-pointers and was 6-of-11 from the field.

Why Wagner can cover

The Seahawks' starting lineup featured two freshmen in the season-opening loss at Seton Hall. Elijah Allen and DeLonnie Hunt combined for 20 points and eight rebounds. It marked the first time that coach Bashir Mason started two first-year players in a season opener. Allen scored 13 points, tying for a team high. He also grabbed five rebounds and recorded a pair of steals. Hunt finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Also leading Wagner in scoring was senior guard Elijah Ford, who finished with 13 points in 31 minutes of action. He also grabbed three rebounds and registered one steal. Last season, Ford averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. His best game was a 22-point, eight-rebound effort at St. Francis Brooklyn on Feb. 23.

How to make Wagner vs. Bryant picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Wagner's Allen is going to score five fewer points than his average, while Bryant's Michael Green III will be held to three points under his scoring average. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bryant vs. Wagner? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wagner vs. Bryant spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,600 on its college basketball picks the last four years, and find out.