Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Washington

Current Records: Cal Poly 5-3; Washington 7-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Cal Poly Mustangs will be on the road. They will take on the Washington Huskies at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Mustangs will be seeking to avenge the 77-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 20 of 2016.

Everything went Cal Poly's way against the Portland State Vikings this past Saturday as they made off with a 72-49 win.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Gonzaga Bulldogs when they played this past Friday, losing 77-60. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Brooks Jr. picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 14-point finish.

Cal Poly have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cal Poly's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if Cal Poly can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 12-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.