Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 6-10; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-11

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 11-3 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Panthers won both of their matches against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season (75-58 and 92-84) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Prairie View A&M beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 67-60 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas Southern Tigers this past Saturday, sneaking past 70-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Prairie View A&M is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Panthers are now 6-10 while the Golden Lions sit at 5-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.80% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.