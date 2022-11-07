Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ No. 10 Arkansas
What to Know
The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks and the North Dakota State Bison are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas went 28-9 last year and got to the Elite Eight before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-69. Meanwhile, after a 23-10 record last season, North Dakota State comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.
The Razorbacks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Razorbacks are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 20, 2016 - Arkansas 71 vs. North Dakota State 55