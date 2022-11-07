Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ No. 10 Arkansas

What to Know

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks and the North Dakota State Bison are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas went 28-9 last year and got to the Elite Eight before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-69. Meanwhile, after a 23-10 record last season, North Dakota State comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.

The Razorbacks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.