Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Alabama 16-6, Auburn 18-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Neville Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Alabama put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 99-67 at home. The victory was nothing new for Alabama as they're now sitting on four straight.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mark Sears, who scored 21 points along with two steals. Sears hasn't dropped below 21 points for five straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Mouhamed Dioubate, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ole Miss typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Auburn proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Rebels by a score of 91-77. Auburn was down 39-26 with 3:29 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 14-point win.

Auburn got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Johni Broome out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Broome has been hot recently, having posted three or more blocks the last four times he's played. K.D. Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Crimson Tide pushed their record up to 16-6 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 93.4 points per game. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as Alabama and the Tigers are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.9 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Tigers in their previous meeting last Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Auburn.