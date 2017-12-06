WATCH: Ball State stuns No. 9 Notre Dame with 3-pointer in final seconds

Ball State pulled off a massive upset at No. 9 Notre Dame as a 17-point underdog on Tuesday evening, thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Taylor Persons with 1.7 seconds left in the game.

Here's the shot that sent the Cardinals into a frenzy in South Bend.

Here's the game-winner for Ball State's upset over #9 Notre Dame #Onions!



pic.twitter.com/FKJz2dAHaE — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) December 6, 2017

Persons' big shot gave him 24 points on the night and gave Ball State its fifth victory of the season, including its first in 10 tries against Notre Dame.

It's a feel-good moment for the Cardinals, who are coming off back-to-back 21-win seasons under James Whitford. For Notre Dame, though, this is a horrendous loss any way you slice it. A loss this bad could, and likely will, factor into NCAA Tournament seeding for the Irish in March.

This victory for Ball State, however, is potentially season-altering. The Cards haven't been to the Big Dance since 2000, yet project to be a true contender in the MAC this season alongside Western Michigan. With a triumph like this mere weeks before conference play, it could be a solid building block for the rest of the season.

That was cause for celebration in the locker room after the game.