Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Northeastern 4-7, CCSU 4-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

On Saturday, it was close, but the Blue Devils ultimately received the gift of a 57-54 win from a begrudging Blue Devilssquad.

Meanwhile, the Huskies lost 56-54 to the Cavaliers on a last-minute jump shot From Reece Beekman. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Northeastern has scored all season.

The Blue Devils' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Huskies, they bumped their record down to 4-7 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.