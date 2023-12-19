Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Northeastern 4-7, CCSU 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

On Saturday, it was close, but the Blue Devils ultimately received the gift of a 57-54 win from a begrudging Blue Devilssquad.

Meanwhile, the Huskies lost 56-54 to the Cavaliers on a last-minute jump shot From Reece Beekman. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Northeastern has scored all season.

The Blue Devils' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Huskies, they bumped their record down to 4-7 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.