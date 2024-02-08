Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Sacred Heart 11-12, CCSU 13-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. CCSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sacred Heart, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Pioneers beat the Dolphins 87-81.

Meanwhile, CCSU unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 71-68. CCSU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition.

The Pioneers' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.6 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-9.

Sacred Heart skirted past the Blue Devils 69-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or do the Blue Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 6 years.