Who's Playing
Sacred Heart Pioneers @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: Sacred Heart 11-12, CCSU 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Sacred Heart has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. CCSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sacred Heart, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Pioneers beat the Dolphins 87-81.
Meanwhile, CCSU unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 71-68. CCSU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition.
The Pioneers' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.6 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-9.
Sacred Heart skirted past the Blue Devils 69-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Sacred Heart repeat their success, or do the Blue Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Sacred Heart has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 6 years.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. CCSU 67
- Feb 04, 2023 - Sacred Heart 78 vs. CCSU 65
- Jan 17, 2022 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. CCSU 66
- Feb 17, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. CCSU 70
- Jan 23, 2020 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. CCSU 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. CCSU 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. CCSU 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Sacred Heart 73 vs. CCSU 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. CCSU 50
- Feb 03, 2018 - Sacred Heart 67 vs. CCSU 54