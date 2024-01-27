Who's Playing
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: UNC-Ash. 12-8, Charleston Southern 6-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Despite being away, UNC-Ash. is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.
UNC-Ash. waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-69 victory over the Highlanders.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 78-59 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charleston Southern in their matchups with Winthrop: they've now lost eight in a row.
The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 12-8 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.9 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.
UNC-Ash. beat Charleston Southern 75-66 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UNC-Ash. is a big 9-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 149 points.
Series History
UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Mar 03, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 75 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Feb 22, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 80 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Jan 18, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 73 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. UNC-Ash. 78
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 85 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 82 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Jan 15, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 83 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 92 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNC-Ash. 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNC-Ash. 71 vs. Charleston Southern 69