Watch Clemson vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Clemson vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ Clemson
Current Records: Louisville 21-4; Clemson 12-12
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers and the #5 Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Everything went the Tigers' way against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday as they made off with a 72-52 win. Guard Tevin Mack and guard Al-Amir Dawes were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds and the latter had 18 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prevailed over U of L 64-58 on Wednesday. Forward Malik Williams (16 points) and guard David Johnson (16 points) were the top scorers for U of L.
Clemson is now 12-12 while U of L sits at 21-4. Clemson is 6-5 after wins this season, and U of L is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.99
Odds
The Cardinals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last five games against Clemson.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Louisville 80 vs. Clemson 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisville 56 vs. Clemson 55
- Jan 06, 2018 - Clemson 74 vs. Louisville 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Louisville 92 vs. Clemson 60
- Jan 10, 2016 - Clemson 66 vs. Louisville 62
-
