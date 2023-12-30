Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Troy 6-6, Coastal Carolina 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at HTC Center. Troy is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

After a disappointing 53 points in their last matchup, Troy made sure to put some points up on the board against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday. The Trojans came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 88-81.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Aggies by a score of 85-82. Coastal Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win got the Trojans back to even at 6-6. As for the Chanticleers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Troy took their win against Coastal Carolina in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 95-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Troy.