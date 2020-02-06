Watch Colorado vs. California: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Colorado vs. California basketball game
Who's Playing
California @ Colorado
Current Records: California 10-11; Colorado 17-5
What to Know
The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. California and the #24 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET tonight at CU Events Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where Colorado won 56-51, we could be in for a big score.
The Golden Bears escaped with a win against the Oregon State Beavers by the margin of a single basket, 69-67. California's guard Matt Bradley did his thing and had 23 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes made easy work of the Southern California Trojans on Saturday and carried off a 78-57 win. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: guard Tyler Bey (16), forward Lucas Siewert (12), guard D'Shawn Schwartz (12), and guard McKinley Wright IV (12).
California is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.
The wins brought California up to 10-11 and Colorado to 17-5. California is 4-5 after wins this year, the Buffaloes 12-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 17-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won five out of their last seven games against California.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colorado 56 vs. California 51
- Jan 24, 2019 - Colorado 68 vs. California 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. California 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Colorado 54 vs. California 46
- Feb 05, 2017 - California 77 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 31, 2016 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Jan 01, 2016 - California 79 vs. Colorado 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Butler beats Villanova at buzzer
Big East mayhem continued on Wednesday night when Butler evened the season series with Villanova.
-
Vanderbilt stuns LSU in SEC thriller
Vanderbilt has had a rough go of it. But the Commodores got some of their patented Memorial...
-
Top Picks: Three college best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology mailbag: 12 from Big Ten?
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch:Big chance for Wisconsin
Here are the implications for the 13 bubble teams in action on Wednesday
-
Brawl breaks out at women's CBB game
The fight will likely result in suspensions
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home