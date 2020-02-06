Watch Colorado vs. California: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

California @ Colorado

Current Records: California 10-11; Colorado 17-5

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. California and the #24 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET tonight at CU Events Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where Colorado won 56-51, we could be in for a big score.

The Golden Bears escaped with a win against the Oregon State Beavers by the margin of a single basket, 69-67. California's guard Matt Bradley did his thing and had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes made easy work of the Southern California Trojans on Saturday and carried off a 78-57 win. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: guard Tyler Bey (16), forward Lucas Siewert (12), guard D'Shawn Schwartz (12), and guard McKinley Wright IV (12).

California is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought California up to 10-11 and Colorado to 17-5. California is 4-5 after wins this year, the Buffaloes 12-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 17-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won five out of their last seven games against California.