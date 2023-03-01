During Tuesday night's home game against Virginia Tech at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville fans were treated to a halftime performance worthy of the team's 2022-23 season. With the Cardinals trailing the Hokies at halftime, a dog ran out onto the court to catch frisbees.

Fans were expecting a fun and light-hearted show. Instead, the dog abruptly squatted and relieved itself on the hardwood.

The handler quickly ran to scoop up the dog and get it off the court before the situation got even messier. If nothing else, the fans in attendance got a good laugh at halftime. They haven't had a lot to cheer about this season, so that was a welcomed distraction.

The game itself wasn't much prettier for Louisville and its fans. The Hokies went on to win, 71-54, and the Cardinals dropped to 4-26 on the season and 2-17 in ACC play. That halftime incident was an appropriate finish to Louisville's 2022-23 home schedule.

With the team's Senior Night complete, Louisville will go on the road to Louisville to play Virginia in its regular season finale on Saturday afternoon. After that, the Cardinals will prepare for the 2023 ACC Tournament, and they are on track to land in the No. 15 seed.